

CTV Atlantic





The husband of Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Lena Diab has been granted bail after being charged with allegedly assaulting her on New Year’s Eve.

Police received a call shortly before midnight from Minister Diab’s Halifax home. Her husband was arrested a short time later.

“We were called to an assault not in progress at a residence on Houda Court in Halifax,” said Const. Diane Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police, on Tuesday. “A 51-year-old woman said that a man known to her had assaulted her and had left in a vehicle.”

Court documents obtained by CTV News allege 58-year-old Maroun Diab assaulted the minister and tried to choke her by putting both of his hands around her neck.

He is also charged with uttering threats against her and two other people.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, but the Crown did not consent to his release and he was remanded into custody.

Maroun Diab returned to Halifax provincial court on Thursday. He was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with his alleged victims, including his wife.

He is due back in court on Feb. 9.

N.S. immigration minister grateful for support

Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Lena Diab made a brief statement Thursday at the legislature, thanking the community for its support.

“I want to thank all of you for your concerns. This is a very tragic, sad, private and personal matter to me, my children and my family,” said Diab.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from the entire community. As always, I will continue to be focused on the very good work that we are doing in this beautiful province of ours.”