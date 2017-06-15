

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has shuffled the deck with his 17-member cabinet, while also naming three new members to the executive council.

The biggest moves see Karen Casey named as deputy premier and shifted from education to the finance portfolio, while former finance minister Randy Delorey becomes health minister.

Geoff MacLellan assumes several portfolios including business, energy, Service Nova Scotia and trade.

Former health minister Leo Glavine has been shifted to communities, culture and heritage, while Zach Churchill is moved to education.

Patricia Arab, Iain Rankin and Derek Mombourquette move from the back benches to cabinet.

Arab is the new minister of internal resources and Communications Nova Scotia while Rankin gets the environment portfolio and Mombourquette gets municipal affairs.

There is a total of five women in cabinet, one fewer than named in 2013.

McNeil had a smaller slate of possibilities to choose from than he did in 2013, with the Liberals reduced to a slim majority of 27 seats in the 51-seat legislature in the May 30 election.

The cabinet had 17 members including the premier before the election was called.

The cabinet was sworn in during a ceremony at Pier 21 on the Halifax waterfront.