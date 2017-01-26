

Keith Doucette, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says teachers can trust his government to improve classroom conditions as they consider how to vote on the latest tentative agreement in the long-simmering contract dispute.

Following Thursday's cabinet meeting, McNeil made a passionate plea when asked why teachers should trust his government.

"When I became the premier I thought this (education) was going to be the one place that I was going to leave an impact," said McNeil. "Clearly teachers haven't felt that and I understand that."

McNeil said he wants to make it clear to teachers that he is committed to making changes to classroom conditions, and that there is money to make those changes. But he says teachers have to engage the government.

"I am prepared to act and move on classroom conditions. I am prepared to make changes in how we deliver education, but I need my partners to come to the table and have this conversation."

McNeil said he believes the latest tentative agreement with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union responds to classroom concerns while meeting the province's need to contain public sector salary costs.

However, he expressed frustration that over three separate sets of negotiations the union hasn't been able to "hit the mark" on what classroom teachers are looking for.

"I need the people representing teachers to understand what their members want when it comes to those changes," he said.

McNeil also confirmed one of the key provisions in the agreement, the creation of a commission on classroom inclusion.

The commission would review issues surrounding the resources provided to include special needs students in classrooms, with representatives from the province, the union and an independent outsider.

McNeil said parents should be part of the process, along with teachers.

"There are parents of children with intellectual challenges who want to have this conversation ... and this commission will give us an opportunity," he said.

Teachers will vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.

Union members have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

The latest deal reached last Friday resulted in the suspension of a work-to-rule campaign.