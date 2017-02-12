

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia municipal councillor is calling on the provincial government to install a highway camera in a specific area known to have unusual and unique weather patterns.

The roads near Nuttby Mountain – about halfway between Truro and Tatamagouche on Highway 311 – are often clear on either side of the summit, with wild winter conditions on top of the mountain.

“Usually the snow builds up on the road quite a bit, and it's kind of like a snow belt there too, so it gets a lot more snow that most places on the eastern board,” says motorist Casey Wulf.

“It's quite blustery up there, right on the top of the mountain when you come out of the woods there into the fields,” says motorist Robert O’Brien.

That's why Colchester County councillor Mike Gregory wants to see a provincial highway camera on Nuttby.

There are currently 51 highway cameras on the Department of Transportation website, and more than 10 of them are on secondary roads like the 311.

“They put these cameras in strategic locations within the province that have strange weather patterns, so why not put one on Nuttby Mountain?” Gregory says.

It's an idea getting support in the community.

“I think it'd be a smart idea because it's supposed to apparently get lots of snow, and it's on top of a mountain so why wouldn't you want a camera there?” said motorist Sheldon Lawless.

At the moment, it doesn't seem to be a priority for the province.

“There are currently no plans at the department to place additional weather stations up,” the government said in a statement. “However, if a group like a municipality put up a weather station...to our standards, we would certainly look at including that feed on our site."

But Gregory says it's not the municipality's responsibility to put up a camera.

“It's a safety issue,” he says. “With the number of people from here that travel, as I say, to Truro, that something should be done.”

Gregory says a series of poles with reflective tape on them put in place by the province years ago indicate they are aware there is a driving problem here. He's hoping they take the next step and put in a highway camera, too.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.