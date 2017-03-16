Featured
N.S. couple banned from owning animals after 17 cats seized from home
A total of 17 cats and kittens were seized from a home in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County in March 2016. (Nova Scotia SPCA)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 8:13AM ADT
A Nova Scotia couple has been handed a lifetime ban from owning animals after the SPCA seized a number of cats from an Annapolis County home.
The SPCA says it received an anonymous complaint in March 2016 that there were several thin cats living inside a home in Graywood, N.S.
SPCA officers responded to the home and found several cats living in unsanitary conditions. They also discovered a plastic kennel containing a mother cat and her five kittens, which the SPCA says were soaked with urine and caked with feces.
The SPCA says the cat and kittens suffered from a variety of medical and parasitic ailments. A total of 17 cats were removed from the home.
The SPCA says the cats and kittens were treated by a veterinarian and have all been successfully rehabilitated and adopted.
Donald Amero and Megan Amero each pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress. They appeared in court Tuesday and were handed a lifetime ban from owning animals.
