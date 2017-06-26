

CTV Altantic





An elderly couple from rural Nova Scotia says for years they’ve been forced to pick up dirty diapers and soiled clothing from the road that runs right in front of their house.

Mary and Jack Skinner of Upper Branch, N.S., say the latest incident happened Friday night, when they discovered about 70 used baby diapers at the end of their driveway.

They say adult versions have turned up as well, along with entire garbage bags ripped open and scattered.

"Even men's jeans full of crap thrown there on our driveway,” says Mary Skinner. “Women's dirty panties in the mailbox, beside the mailbox. That's ridiculous to be putting up with that.”

“My husband is 86 years old. He's got to put up with all this crap,” Skinner added.

For some time, the couple says they starting to feel targeted.

“Whoever is doing this is sick. They should be able to find something else to do that's more intelligent than this,” says Jack Skinner.

The couple has since learned that their neighbours have also been hit with the illegal dumping over the years.

“Please stop dumping your diapers on our road,” says Upper Branch resident Heidi Whalen. “That's all I've got to say about it. I don't want to pick up any more."

Illegal dumping can lead to a $250 fine, but in this case it may also include mischief charges.

While the ongoing harassment has been taking its toll, Jack Skinner says he’s also concerned about the person responsible.

"Whoever is doing it needs help. They must be sick," he says.

Upper Branch residents are vowing to take back their neighbourhood. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward to police.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.