A Nova Scotia couple didn’t go the chapel to get married, but they did tie the knot at a popular Dartmouth tavern on Saturday.

Jennifer Goguen and Adam Hall met two years ago to the day over dinner at the Mic Mac Bar and Grill. They bonded over a chicken wrap and burger.

“We had one of those kind of meetings where we knew it right away,” says Goguen.

“It was almost instant friendship, and that's where most strong relationships come from, is friendship,” says Hall.

The couple also got engaged just metres from the tavern, at Lake Micmac - another reason the establishment holds special meaning for Hall and Goguen.

With the help of the general manager they planned a small ceremony. They said 'I do' in front of a small group of loved ones, and surrounded by a large crowd of diners.

“We picked 2 p.m. because we were hoping that it would be between their lunch rush and their dinner rush, but it didn't seem to be between any rushes,” says Hall. “It seemed to be a rush of its own.”

They plan to have a second ceremony for friends and family in Mexico next week, but they wanted to make it official in Canada beforehand in a sentimental spot.

“Our first date was here, so it was the start of that relationship, so we figured maybe we'd start this part of our relationship on the same foot,” says Goguen. “The first one was so great we'd start this one off that way too.”

“I wouldn't change it for the world,” says Hall.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl