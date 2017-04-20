

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia couple has been banned from owning animals for 10 years after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges.

In October, while investigating a complaint from the public, SPCA officers exhumed the remains of two cats from a shallow grave near an apartment complex in North Kentville, N.S.

The SPCA says a necropsy indicated the cats died from emaciation and anemia caused by a severe flea infestation.

Melissa Martin and Roy Slaunwhite each pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress.

They each received a court-ordered prohibition, which prevents them from owning or caring for animals for 10 years.