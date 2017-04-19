

A cyclist who suffered serious injuries after being hit by car in Florida is finally on his way home to Nova Scotia, after waiting more than a week for a hospital bed.

The hit and run happened while Mike MacCormick and his wife Brenda Ryan were out for a bike ride during their annual two month trip to the sunshine state.

“I came around the ambulance and I saw him sitting on the grass all covered in blood,” says Ryan.

MacCormick was seriously injured and required emergency surgery. He was cleared to fly home last Tuesday, but the family was told there was no bed for him at the QEII in Halifax.

Brenda Ryan says it made the already difficult situation even more stressful.

“I find it really appalling that we can't get into a healthcare system that we've actually been paying for,” says Ryan. “Everything just seems to be completely gridlocked. They told us there were people waiting in an emergency department who couldn't get in a bed.”

On Wednesday, after nearly eight days waiting in an American hospital, the family was finally told they can come home.

They say it’s brought relief, but also more questions.

“There's something wrong somewhere with either how they're managing the structure or organization of the healthcare system,” says Ryan.

Nova Scotia's health minister agrees the situation is unacceptable.

“We have to look after our citizens who meet with unfortunate circumstances and tragic accidents,” says Leo Glavine. “I know during my time in office we've made many accommodations.”

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it can usually get patients back in the province within one to three days, but sometimes it does take longer.

“It's really no different than a patient who might be waiting for a hip or a knee replacement. There is a triage system in place for those patients,” says Brian Butt with the NSHA.

When patients arrive from outside the Maritimes, they have to first be screened for other illnesses that require a private room, which can make the wait even longer. Butt says during the winter months, when Nova Scotians are traveling to warmer climates, patients arrive from other countries roughly two to three times a week.

“I can't imagine what people do if they didn't have travel insurance,” says Ryan. “This would be completely unmanageable.”

Ryan says she is grateful her husband's recovery is going well and that he’s improving each day.

With files from CT Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell