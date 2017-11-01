

Nova Scotia's education department says four-year-olds are insured to play on playground equipment, even though the standards indicate the equipment is for children five to 12.

The clarification came five days after a memo was sent out to principals in the Chignecto Central Regional School Board four-year-olds in primary school should not be on the equipment because they're not insured to do so.

But the department says they got in touch with the school insurance program, who has assured them four-year-old's are insured.

“What we've determined is a) yes indeed the four-year-olds are covered under the insurance program and the second thing that we needed to determine was were they allowed to use that?” says Sandra McKenzie, Deputy Minister of Education and Childhood Development. “They're covered when they're using it but there needs to be caution and there needs to be monitoring.”

Still, some parents are concerned about the realization that the equipment does state it’s for children between five and 12.

“I think that school boards should be looking into that policy a little harder,” says parent Wendy Williams. “We have signs on this one that says you cannot. It's up to me to let her to go on there if I want her to go on there.”

McKenzie says she has a meeting with the superintendents Thursday to see if there's anything further to discuss on the issue.