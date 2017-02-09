

CTV Atlantic





There has been a strong turnout as Nova Scotia public school teachers vote on the latest contract offer from the provincial government.

The vote started online at 6 a.m. and takes place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The vote was supposed to be held Wednesday, but wintry weather closed schools across the province, delaying the vote by a day.

Roughly 100 per cent of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union’s 9,300 members had voted by 4 p.m. Thursday. That number can exceed 100 per cent because substitute teachers who are working Thursday can vote.

The union says members will be informed of the results following the vote.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said he was looking forward to hearing what teachers have to say, while Education Minister Karen Casey said she was hopeful and optimistic about the results of the vote.

“I hope that every teacher in the province takes advantage of their opportunity to have their vote to express their view. That would be my first hope. Second, of course, I would hope that we can have a resolution that they support the third tentative deal that’s before them, but that’s their decision,” said Casey.

“I can’t anticipate what their vote will be, but I believe that both sides worked very hard to come up with a deal that does reflect what the negotiating team brought on behalf of teachers, so I’m hopeful and I’m optimistic.”

Union members have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

They began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips and sports.

They had started phasing out the campaign following the tentative deal, but then reinstated it after Premier Stephen McNeil said two extra days off in the latest proposed contract were to be used for marking and class preparation.



