

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man says he and his daughter weren’t allowed to board a flight to Washington from Halifax because he signed the young girl’s passport for her.

Ahmad Hussein says on Wednesday, his six-year-old daughter Mimi was told by an Air Canada agent that she wasn’t allowed on the plane.

“We were surprised to find out that her passport was invalid because of a signature that was placed three years ago on the passport,” Hussein says.

Hussein has three children and all are frequent flyers. He says the only reason he signed his daughter's passport was because a United States customs officer told him to.

“So I did thinking nothing of it,” says Hussein. “We travel all the time with the same document.”

The Government of Canada's website states that signing your child's travel document will make it invalid. Children under the age of 16 don't need a signed passport, but children over the age of 11 are encouraged to sign their own.

In a statement, Air Canada said the company is simply following government rules.

"This is not an airline decision and we are obligated to do so and will be fined if we do not," said Isabelle Arthur, spokesperson for Air Canada in the statement.

A family from Montreal found themselves in a similar situation in early March. They signed the passports of their two sons and had to book four new flights to Cuba.

Air Canada was able to book Hussein and his daughter on a flight the next day. But it wasn't without hassle and the extra cost of an expedited passport.

“It's more of a warning not only for parents to look into this, but also for airlines to tell their clients this is something they should check if it's something that they are now enforcing,” said Hussein.

Hussein can't explain why the passport suddenly became a problem, but the issue was enough to motivate him to speak out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.