

Adina Bresge, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Twenty-seven years after Clayton Miller's body was found on the outskirts of a Cape Breton town, the teenager's family is still raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death, unsatisfied with the official finding of the events of May 4, 1990.

By most accounts, Miller was one of dozens of teens in New Waterford gathered around a fire on the cool spring evening, some of them drinking alcohol amongst the brush and old mine tailings in a secluded spot in the coal town.

Members of the New Waterford Police raided the bush party, sending the teens scattering in different directions. Miller's body was found two days later.

Two investigations -- conducted by Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner and the province's independent police watchdog -- concluded in 2015 that the 17-year-old was drunk when he fell into a stream while trying to run from police. The reports echoed a series of earlier investigations, all of which concluded Miller's death was an accident.

Over the years, Miller's parents have raised doubts about the reports, saying they believe key information was withheld from the public.

"They don't believe the official narrative, and they just can't leave it alone until it's exposed," Ray Wagner, the family's lawyer, said in an interview on Sunday. "This is an issue that should be closed so they can bury their son once and for all."

Wagner said his firm will announce a major development in the case in a news conference in Halifax on Monday. People are still coming forward with new information, he said.

The family is pointing to the fact that doctors had differing opinions on the cause of death. However an inquest and RCMP investigation both cleared the New Waterford police department of any wrongdoing.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, has said there is no evidence officers had contact with the teen before his death and there are no grounds to take any action.

"(This is a) matter that has been a part of the justice system in Nova Scotia for almost 25 years. It would perhaps be unrealistic to expect this report to bring complete closure to the matter after all that time," director Ron MacDonald said in his report. "After all, this case is one, that beyond all else, involves deep personal loss suffered by the Miller family."

Wagner said his clients feel that the evidence they've collected -- assisted by of amateur sleuths on Facebook -- has been overlooked during the province's inquiries into the case.

He said the Millers are calling for an independent investigation.

"The reviews were done with a particular perspective in mind," said Wagner. "The tentacles of the connections from the community (of New Waterford) are quite significant."

The Millers feel many people have given up on them during their nearly three-decade-long search for answers, Wagner said, but they refuse to give up on their son.

"Every step is a step towards closure," said Wagner. "Some of the steps have been down, but most of the steps, certainly recently, have been up.

"That gives them a lot of encouragement for them to continue the pursuit of justice."