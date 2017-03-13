Featured
N.S. firm awarded $7.3-million rescue boat contract for Arctic patrol ships
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 10:28AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 11:11AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax-area boat builder has been awarded a $7.3-million contract to provide multi-role rescue boats for Canada's new Arctic patrol ships.
Irving Shipbuilding Inc., says Rosborough Boats will construct two 8.5-metre rigid hull inflatable boats for each of the six patrol vessels being constructed at the Halifax Shipyard as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.
The boats will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy in all conditions.
The primary role will be as a fast rescue boat, but it will also be used for marshalling and towing lifeboats, and deploying and supporting naval boarding parties.
The contract for Rosborough Boats will see the company add two new positions to its work complement of 12 full-time employees in the first half of this year.
Another Nova Scotia firm, A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. of Meteghan River, will build the composite hulls and components for the boats, employing 15 people.
