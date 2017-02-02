Featured
N.S. freezes judges' salaries, says it can't afford hefty hike
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 4:48PM AST
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has denied provincial and family court judges a hefty pay hike, instead freezing their salaries at $236,376 for two years.
A provincial tribunal had recommended a salary increase of about 9.5 per cent over three years -- including a 5.4 per cent hike in the first year.
But the province rejected that -- freezing their salary for two years before a one-per-cent hike in 2019-20.
It says it is giving the judges the same wage increase being given to Crown attorneys, and proposed for public-sector workers.
It says that is also the funding increase for doctors.
The province also signalled its intention to freeze the accrual of judges' public service award effective April 1.
