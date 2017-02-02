

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has denied provincial and family court judges a hefty pay hike, instead freezing their salaries at $236,376 for two years.

A provincial tribunal had recommended a salary increase of about 9.5 per cent over three years -- including a 5.4 per cent hike in the first year.

But the province rejected that -- freezing their salary for two years before a one-per-cent hike in 2019-20.

It says it is giving the judges the same wage increase being given to Crown attorneys, and proposed for public-sector workers.

It says that is also the funding increase for doctors.

The province also signalled its intention to freeze the accrual of judges' public service award effective April 1.