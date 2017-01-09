

A five-year-old Nova Scotia girl has made a miraculous recovery after she was struck by a dump truck three months ago while on her way to school.

Maddie MacDonald’s parents weren’t certain she would survive the incident, which happened in Monastery, N.S. on Oct. 4, 2016.

“She was unconscious for six days,” says her mother, Cathy Green. “They pulled her off all of her pain medication, everything, and she would just not wake up.”

Maddie suffered a brain injury, a collapsed lung and fractures all over her body. Doctors told her parents she may not walk or talk, or even survive the ordeal.

“Very scary situation to see your little girl in, you know, when you walk in and she’s basically laying there breathing only because of machines,” says Green.

But Maddie has defied the odds and is now walking, talking and playing like she did before the incident. Her only real memories from her month-long stay at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax are her visits with Buddington the Clown.

“She’s doing incredible. She’s just about back to where she was,” says Green.

She’s also expressing gratitude for the support her family has received from the community.

“One lady showed up here one day that I had no idea who she was. She had cards, she had presents for the kids,” says Green. “It was just, it was really sweet to see that outreach.”

While Maddie is well on the road to recovery, she will likely be in rehab for a number of years, so her mother wants people to understand that what happened to her daughter was very serious.

“There’s times that I just break down and cry … just so happy that she’s able to play.”

Green is also frustrated no charges have been laid.

“It’s definitely aggravating. You just want to know what happened that day and why it happened and what can be done in the future to avoid it,” she says.

The RCMP confirms it is still investigating the incident.

“The RCMP is waiting for a mechanical inspection of the dump truck involved, and a GPS report as well, on the school bus,” says RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

They say they expect to know by next month whether charges will be laid.

