Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was on the province’s south shore Sunday to make two more funding announcements.

McNeil began the day in Shelburne to announce a call for tenders for a community health centre. He then made his way to Liverpool to dedicate funding to renovate a heritage property in the community.

The recent spate of government announcements has many speculating the election call is close, but the premier insists it’s all in a day's work.

"People can feel cynical, but the fact of the matter is I'm going to continue to engage in Nova Scotians to make the investments that are important,” McNeil said.

But other parties aren't waiting for the writ to drop. Nova Scotia's NDP officially launched its campaign Sunday for an election that has yet to be called.

“You can be sure an NDP government wouldn't wait two-and-a-half years to move on the things we think need to be invested in,” said provincial NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie was also on the campaign trail Sunday, with appearances in Halifax and Cape Breton.

“Do you like constantly being told we’re poor, we’re have-not, we can't have good health care? That’s been Stephen McNeil’s message for the last three years,” Baillie said. “Or are you more confident and optimistic about the future of our province?”

While it appears the campaign is in full swing, the premier has promised he won't be calling an election until after the budget is tabled on Thursday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.