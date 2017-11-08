

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is increasing availability of treatment for people who are misusing potent painkillers.

Health Minister Randy Delorey announced today that $800,000 committed in the recent Liberal budget will be used to create 250 additional spots in treatment programs at 12 locations around the province.

Delorey says the added money will also eliminate a waiting list.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority will open new locations in Antigonish, New Glasgow and on the province's south shore.

The programs offer methadone maintenance programs, overdose kits that include naloxone and other treatments.

The province also says it will spend $70,000 annually to provide added information to addiction medicine specialists.