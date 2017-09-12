

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia government is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a woman killed in Dartmouth earlier this year.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a deceased woman at a home on Farquharson Street on April 27.

Officers found the body of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore inside the home. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

"A violent death is extremely painful for a family and for a community," said Justice Minister Mark Furey in a statement. "I ask anyone who may have information to share what they know about this crime with police."

Jollimore’s death has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or the program at 1-888-710-9090.