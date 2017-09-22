

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says it will make the abortion pill available to women at no cost.

In a statement today, the province says it "is supporting more choice for women" by making Mifegymiso available by prescription starting next month.

The drug combination can medically terminate an early pregnancy of up to 49 days.

Women with a valid health card and prescription will be able to get the drug for free at pharmacies at a cost to the province of between $175,000 and $200,000 per year.

"We're supporting more choice for women when it comes to their reproductive health," Kelly Regan, minister responsible for the status of women, said in a statement. "This will ensure all Nova Scotia women have access to this option."

The province also says it is removing the requirement for a physician's referral to obtain a surgical abortion, allowing women to refer themselves to the unit at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Nova Scotia has been the only province in Canada that requires women to obtain a referral.

The health minister had earlier issued a statement calling abortion access in the province "out of step" with current practices after The Canadian Press reported on barriers.

Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol. It can be used to terminate pregnancies at an early stage, up to seven weeks from the start of a woman's last menstrual period.

Women in Ontario were able to get the abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10 at participating pharmacies with a valid health card and prescription.

Earlier this month, it was made available under Saskatchewan's prescription drug plan, with the cost based on women's individual drug coverage and eligibility through benefit programs.

New Brunswick and Alberta also cover Mifegymiso, and the Quebec government has said it hopes to do so.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is also setting up a phone line for women to make appointments and seek advice.