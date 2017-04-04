

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Public health officials in Nova Scotia say they have confirmed 13 cases of measles that are believed to be related.

The deputy chief medical officer of health says all of the cases involve people who have been in the same location as someone infected with measles.

Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed adds that the spread is not surprising given the contagious nature of the illness, but she says it is likely approaching its peak.

She says that some of those infected include health-care workers, and that measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of measles at their workplaces.

Officials say the risk to the public is low because most people have been vaccinated.

Watson-Creed says this cluster of cases is not linked to an outbreak that affected seven people in the province last month.