Public health officials are tracking the two separate outbreaks of measles in Nova Scotia, there have been a total of 20 cases this year - there has only been one other case in the last 10 years.

Measles have been found in southwest Nova Scotia, as well as the south shore, Halifax and Truro.

Symptomsof the highly contagious virus include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, a red blotchy rash on the face which spreads down the body, sleepiness and irritability, and small white spots inside the mouth and throat.

Most people recover, but complications are more likely in infants, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Certainly people can have their course of measles and be fine with it, but the rare exceptions are worth paying attention to,” says Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed.

The cases are being tracked and immunization clinics have been offered in some businesses and work places where exposure occurred.

Some of those affected are health care workers, though Dr. Watson-Creed says measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of measles at their workplaces.

The recent outbreaks are all linked to a case where someone had travel outside the region. Doctors are also urging Canadians travelling overseas to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date; many European countries are experiencing outbreaks.

Public health officials say they best way to protect against measles is to make sure you've received two doses of the vaccine.

Nova Scotia’s health critic wants to see the vaccine made more available.

“I think they should be doing community clinics or providing that vaccine to the local pharmacies,” says PC MLA Chris D'Entremont.

The head of Nova Scotia’s Pharmacy Association says pharmacists are legally able to provide the vaccine, but unlike the flu shot it isn't publicly funded.

“They’d have to pay out of pocket for that for both the administration and the vaccine because pharmacy can't access the public stock of vaccine in this case,” says pharmacist Allison Bodnar.

Dr. Watson-Creed says she is reassured by current immunization rates.

“Because our immunization rates are so high is why our measles outbreak is relatively small and contained.”

She adds the risk to the public remains low, but anyone with symptoms should call public health or 811.

