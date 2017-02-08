

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A new report says systemic racism continues to have a major impact on African Nova Scotians.

A preliminary report from the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children orphanage says it heard from black people reluctant to interact with public agencies because they feel they are treated as "second-class citizens."

The 21-page document also says participants noted African Nova Scotians continue to be over-represented in the child welfare system and correctional system, and felt things hadn't changed in 40 years.

The inquiry was launched in late 2015 with a mandate to examine the experience of former residents of the Halifax orphanage and systemic discrimination and racism throughout the province.

Former residents say they were subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over several decades up until the 1980s.

Premier Stephen McNeil formally apologized to the former residents of the home in October 2014 and later promised a public inquiry.

The inquiry will continue until spring 2018.