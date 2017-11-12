

CTV Atlantic





Following two days of arguments, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has ruled that the injunction filed by Saint Mary’s University on Friday will go ahead.

Chief Justice Deborah Smith was in a Halifax courtroom on Sunday and decided the Huskies and Acadia Axmen will play this week for the Atlantic University Football semifinal game, the Loney Bowl.

The game was called into question when a complaint was filed by the four other member universities of the AUS, challenging the eligibility of one of Saint Mary’s players. Wide Receiver Archleous Jack was revealed to be on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice roster up until October of 2016. University Sport by-laws say a player can’t compete within one year of playing for the CFL.

This is the second time this season the Saint Mary's football team has been investigated for fielding an ineligible player. Last month U Sports stripped the Huskies of one regular season win and one preseason win after determining an ineligible player had been on the roster for those games. SMU was also fined by U Sports and placed on probation for 18 months.

In a statement, Associate Vice-President of Saint Mary’s University, Margaret Murphy said the university is looking forward to the game.

“Saint Mary's reaffirms our position that the player eligibility question was put to rest and there isn’t and hasn’t been any impediment to Saint Mary’s position to play in the Loney Ball,” said Murphy.



Should Acadia be unwilling or unable to host the game by Tuesday, Nov. 14, Saint Mary's will have an opportunity to do so.

Acadia University said in court that putting a game on with 48 hours of notice would not be possible. In response, representatives from Saint Mary’s offered to host the game if Acadia declines.

Smith clarified that Saint Mary’s would only be allowed to host if Acadia can't.

Saint Mary’s also said that Jack is eligible to play this week, and could take the field during the upcoming game.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.