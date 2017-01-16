

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice has upheld a municipal election result in Pictou County, despite an irregularity that violated the Municipal Elections Act.

The ballot box at the Linacy Fire Hall in New Glasgow, N.S. was moved for 10 minutes so a couple could vote.

The judge said removing the box was a violation, but it also remained in sight of polling officials the whole time, and was gone for no more than 10 minutes.

Peter Boyles won the election by a single vote.

“I was satisfied once I heard the whole story that day before the election was over and everything,” Boyles said. “I told them all that it was a mistake, it happened, it's over, let's get on with it.”

In November, Boyles was facing delays caused by the narrow victory and the ballot box question. He's relieved that it’s all over now.

“Ever since I've been elected I've been in court,” he said. “It just takes so much of your time, that you could be out there and turn around trying to do things for the different people.”

For nearly two decades, Alexander MacKenzie has been known across the country as the "Ballot Box Bandit." He has taken ballot boxes from polling stations during several federal elections, and has been sentenced to house arrest and jail time for the offences.

He was skeptical when he heard of what took place at the fire hall.

“I took the ballot box and I went to jail for it,” he said. “I was branded as a thief and spent a long time in jail for it. Somebody has to explain the difference here.”

MacKenzie refuses to say what, if anything, he might do on the next federal Election Day. Meanwhile, Boyles is looking forward to a full term on county council.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.