N.S. justice minister not reoffering in next election due to health issue
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Diana Whalen speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Halifax on Monday, January 25, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 1:15PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's justice minister says she won't be running in the next provincial election.
Diana Whalen says she is stepping aside because of recent health issues.
The Liberal politician had to take a leave of absence in December after a heart attack.
Whalen, who is also deputy premier, has served in the legislature since 2003.
She says she will stay on until an election is called.
