N.S. launches probe after massive winter storm damages fish farm, frees salmon
A fishing boat heads past fish farm cages in Shelburne Harbour on Nova Scotia's South Shore on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 3:56PM AST
SHELBURNE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia fisheries officials are investigating after a winter storm damaged an aquaculture pen in Shelburne Harbour, apparently releasing some salmon.
Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says the fish farm is owned by New Brunswick-based Cooke Aquaculture, which reported the damage last Wednesday after a massive storm.
Colwell says it's believed some salmon were released from the damaged pen, but it's not known at this point how many escaped.
He says the company is currently harvesting all its fish at the site and will have a better idea of how many fish are missing once that's completed.
Colwell says conservation officers from the Environment Department are also following up to ensure the company didn't break any regulations.
He says it's not known yet when the results of the investigation will be available.
