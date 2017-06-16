

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia legislature unanimously picked a Speaker as it convened for a special sitting today to swear in its 51 members.

The new Speaker is the same as the old one: Kevin Murphy, Liberal member for the Eastern Shore.

He was the only candidate for the position.

The swearing in ceremony is conducted by party caucus with the Liberals going first, the Progressive Conservatives second and the NDP third.

The Liberals captured the first back-to-back majorities since 1988 in the May 30 election.

The Liberals won 27 seats, the Tories 17 and the New Democrats seven.