Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says Monday’s special sitting of the legislature has been postponed due to weather.

The Nova Scotia legislature was to resume sitting Monday evening to force a resolution to the ongoing contract dispute with teachers, but a massive blizzard has shut down most of the province.

McNeil's government plans to introduce a bill that will end the dispute that has seen teachers reject three contract offers and launch a work-to-rule campaign.

However, the provincial Progressive Conservative Party and NDP were calling for the sitting to be put off due to the threat of a winter storm.

Opposition leader Jamie Baillie issued a statement late Sunday calling for the Liberals to delay introducing their bill because of the storm, which prompted the provincial government to close all its mainland offices Monday.

The provincial government confirmed around 2 p.m. Monday that the sitting has been postponed until Tuesday at 8 p.m., citing safety reasons and “weather conditions that are more severe than expected.”

"We have closely monitored the storm and it is clear now that conditions will not improve before this evening's sitting of the legislature,” said McNeil is a statement.

“After updates from the Emergency Management Office and Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, it is clear the speaker cannot ask staff to report to the legislature this evening.”

McNeil says the decision was made in consultation with senior government officials and emergency management staff.

“Tomorrow we will proceed with our plans so the lives of students and their parents can return to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the opposition parties have condemned the use of legislation, saying it takes away teacher's rights.

The union is demanding its members be allowed to speak when the opportunity comes to propose amendments to whatever bill the government brings forward.

The opposition leaders say they will do everything possible to hold up the bill through procedural delays, but acknowledged the Liberals can use their majority to bulldoze a bill through the house.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union said 78.5 per cent of its members voted against the latest tentative agreement last Thursday. More than 100 per cent of the union’s 9,300 members voted on the deal, with the additional numbers including substitute and active reserve teachers.

