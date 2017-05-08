

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberals promised new laws and studies today aimed at protecting coastlines and the diversity of species.

Premier Stephen McNeil re-announced a pledge made in the recent budget to appoint an independent review of forestry practices, and promised the extension of a moratorium on fracking.

The province's main environmental group says prior provincial studies have already established the province's forestry practices are poor and regulatory change is needed, including a reduction in the amount of clearcutting.

The Ecology Action Centre welcomed the Liberal promise to bring in a Coastal Protection Act and a Biodiversity Act, but centre director Mark Butler said it's hard to say much about the merits of the new laws without specifics.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said at a news conference that Nova Scotians are frustrated by the province's failure to enforce existing laws in areas such as water quality.

McNeil's government has faced criticism for not doing more to clean up well water in a suburban Halifax district that residents have said was contaminated by a local recycling plant.