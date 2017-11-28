

THE CANADIAN PRESS





YARMOUTH, N.S. -- Hundreds of fishing boats laden with lobster traps steamed out of ports along the Nova Scotia coast early Tuesday to take part in one of the country's most lucrative fisheries.

Fisheries spokeswoman Debbie Buott-Matheson estimated about 1,500 vessels headed out onto the water in darkness to begin setting their lobster traps, similar to last year's numbers.

She said that represents about 5,200 captains and crew, with Fisheries boats also monitoring the fishery and ensuring safety.

"We have boats on water keeping eye on things and making sure things are safe," she said. "It's lot of boats on the water today and a lot of activity, so safety is key."

The so-called 'dumping day' was delayed by a day due to high winds, but Buott-Matheson said the weather was holding and there had not been any reported safety incidents.

Fishermen can start hauling in their catch at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The value of last year's catch of 30,500 tonnes was $493 million, likely making it the second highest in its history.

The landed value for the 39,200 tonnes caught in the 2015-16 season was $567 million. Nova Scotia accounts for 61 per cent of the total Canadian landings of lobster.

Buott-Matheson said it's critical opening for many of the fishermen, most of whom can make their living for the year in a short time.

Geoff Irvine, executive director of the Lobster Council of Canada, said interest could be up this year in the wake of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which eliminated an eight-per-cent tariff on lobster destined for Europe.

"We should see some greater interest from European buyers due to CETA, but it is too early to know for sure," he said in an email.