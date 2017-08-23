

CTV Atlantic





A 71-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing sexual assault charges and police believe there may be more alleged victims in his community.

The RCMP arrested Brian Gregory Langille of Blockhouse, N.S. on Aug. 14. Langille has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Police say the charges are the result of an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults against a young person that reportedly took place over several months.

Langille was remanded into custody until Tuesday. He appeared in Bridgewater provincial court Wednesday and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on Oct. 4.

Investigators have reason to believe he may have other alleged victims in his community who have yet to come forward. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.