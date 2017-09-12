

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly made dozens of harassing calls to an RCMP detachment.

Police say James Selig Jr. called the Queens District RCMP and RCMP operational communications centre more than 40 times on Friday. They say many of the calls were threatening and harassing.

The Port Medway, N.S. man was arrested Friday and remanded into custody. He has been charged with one count of uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

Selig Jr. appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday and was remanded back into custody. He is due back in court on Oct. 23.

Police say he will also answer to charges related to an incident in Port Medway in August. Police didn’t release any details about the incident, only saying the investigation is ongoing.