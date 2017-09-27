

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have charged one man and are looking for another after they allegedly threatened Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia.

Police allege the men made online threats toward the fishers, who are fishing in the waters off southwestern Nova Scotia.

Police say the month-long investigation led them to arrest a 36-year-old man from Clyde River, N.S. on Friday. He is facing two counts of uttering threats and is due to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Dec. 6.

The Mounties are still trying to locate a second man, who is facing the same charges.

"The RCMP 's role in a situation such as this is to keep the peace, while keeping in mind that everyone has the right to freedom of expression by publicly voicing their opinion in a peaceful and lawful manner," said RCMP Supt. Bruce Stuart.

"We take allegations of threats seriously and following a thorough investigation, charges are being laid."

Tension has been growing between lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia over the Indigenous ceremonial and food fisheries.

Fishermen staged protests at federal Fisheries offices in the region earlier this month, saying some Indigenous fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

The protesters have said they want Fisheries officials to enforce regulations concerning the sale of lobster caught outside the regular season.

In 1990, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a landmark ruling -- the Sparrow decision -- that found Indigenous Peoples have the right to fish for food, social and ceremonial purposes.

However, federal regulations clearly state that commercial sales from these fisheries are prohibited.

With files from The Canadian Press