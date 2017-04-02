

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 63-year-old Milford, N.S., man is in police custody following a lengthy standoff with officers on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say around 2:30 p.m., paramedics and fire personnel were called to a home on Bayberry Drive to find a man threatening to burn the house down.

Police say the suspect told emergency crews that he had a gun and was threatening the first responders.

The emergency crews left the home and contacted RCMP.

Police say the scene was contained and residents in nearby homes were asked to evacuate or stay in their basements until the situation was resolved.

The man was taken into custody 10 hours later without incident.

Police searched the home following the arrest and seized a .22 calibre rifle.

The suspect remains in custody and police say he faces a number of criminal charges.