

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught masturbating in his car in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police received a report about an indecent act around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a woman had been driving in the Duke Street area when a man pulled up beside her and she could see that he was masturbating.

The woman stopped, called police, and provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as his licence plate number.

Police responded to the area and located the man’s car unoccupied in a parking lot in the 900 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and he agreed to meet with police. He was arrested without incident in the 700 block of Rocky Lake Drive at 10:22 a.m.

Theodore Floyd Weare has been charged with one count each of committing an indecent act and breach of probation. The Caledonia, N.S. man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.