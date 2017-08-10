Featured
N.S. man charged with impaired driving following crash in P.E.I.
Power temporarily in a Prince Edward Island community following a crash into a power pole early Thursday morning. (Queens District RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 2:39PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 10, 2017 2:45PM ADT
A 23-year-old man from Nova Scotia is facing impaired driving charges after he crashed his truck near Charlottetown early Thursday morning.
Queens District RCMP say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Route 2 in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I.
Police say a pickup truck left the road and collided with a utility pole, resulting in a temporary power outage in the area.
The 23-year-old and a passenger were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers believe alcohol being a factor in the crash, resulting in the driver being charged with impaired driving.