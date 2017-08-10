

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man from Nova Scotia is facing impaired driving charges after he crashed his truck near Charlottetown early Thursday morning.

Queens District RCMP say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Route 2 in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I.

Police say a pickup truck left the road and collided with a utility pole, resulting in a temporary power outage in the area.

The 23-year-old and a passenger were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe alcohol being a factor in the crash, resulting in the driver being charged with impaired driving.