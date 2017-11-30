

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision involving a small child in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 103 before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a 2004 Jeep TJ lying on its roof in the ditch along the highway.

The driver and his passenger, a two-year-old girl, were not injured.

Police say the Timberlea man is facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit.

A referral has also been made to the Department of Community Services for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while impaired and having a child present.

Police say the man is due in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.