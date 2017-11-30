Featured
N.S. man charged with impaired driving in crash involving small child
A file photo depicting impaired driving.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:23AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:24AM AST
A 22-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision involving a small child in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 103 before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found a 2004 Jeep TJ lying on its roof in the ditch along the highway.
The driver and his passenger, a two-year-old girl, were not injured.
Police say the Timberlea man is facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit.
A referral has also been made to the Department of Community Services for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while impaired and having a child present.
Police say the man is due in court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.