A Nova Scotia man who has spent decades trying to find out more about the soldier who inspired his unusual first name has finally connected with the man’s family.

Cyril Yorke Jr. says he was always puzzled over the origin of his first name, Evatt, until 1978, when his mother passed away.

“Just before mom died … she said, your first name Evatt came from a man who saved your father’s life,” explains the Parrsboro, N.S. resident, who will celebrate his 74th birthday next month.

Yorke’s father went overseas to fight in the Second World War in early 1943, shortly after getting married. In 1994, Cyril Yorke Sr. finally told his son what happened that day in Italy, when a soldier named Evatt saved his life.

“He saw a grenade fall in the foxhole, landed right behind my father, and he just dove on top of it, pinned the grenade into the mud,” says Yorke.

His father told him Evatt only suffered minor injuries and saved several lives that day.

Yorke only knew the soldier’s first name until recently, when he found a photo he believes his mother had tucked away.

“I was looking through some old photographs and this picture was stuck to the back of one of the pictures, and it just fell off and I went, ‘Oh, oh!’ I said, ‘Here’s a picture of him with his full name.’”

The soldier’s name was Sgt. Evatt R. Mathers. Yorke called every Mathers in the phone book and eventually he connected with Marlene Dube, Mathers’ daughter, at the travel agency where she works.

She says her father never mentioned anything to his family about saving someone’s life.

“I couldn’t believe it. I kind of had to sit back and I had two co-workers here and I kind of had to get up and tell them what happened because I thought, this can’t be true,” says Dube. “And anyway, it was true, and the family were all amazed and so proud. He was a real hero.”

Mathers died in April 1977, at the age of 58. Dube says he was the kind of man who would always help the underdog and put others before himself.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe, you know, 75 years later the story came back to me,” says Dube. “I kind of wish he told me but some things don’t happen.”

Yorke says he plans to give Dube a big hug when their families meet later this summer.

“Thanks to her father, I grew up with a father.”

He also plans to visit Mathers’ grave and pay his respects to the man who both saved his father’s life and inspired his name.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh