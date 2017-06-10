

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 68-year-old Nova Scotia man has died after his car plunged into the water on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at the end of Shore Road.

Police believe the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to go off a sea wall and flip onto its roof into the water.

The driver was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.