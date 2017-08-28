

CTV Atlantic





A 55-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S. at 6:53 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his vehicle. The Coldbrook, N.S. man died at the scene.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

A section of Highway 1 was closed for several hours Sunday. It has since reopened.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.