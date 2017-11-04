Featured
N.S. man faces charges after accidentally firing rifle: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 5:41PM ADT
RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance involving a firearm having been discharged outside of a home on Spruce Drive in Chester, N.S., at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
With the assistance of search dogs, officers located and arrested a 57-year-old man from Mill Cove.
Officers say their investigation determined that the man had accidentally discharged his rifle in a residential area, which lead to the complaint.
Several firearms were seized and no one was injured.
The man is facing firearms related offences including: Careless Use of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
The accused will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Dec. 20.
The investigation is ongoing.