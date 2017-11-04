

CTV Atlantic





RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance involving a firearm having been discharged outside of a home on Spruce Drive in Chester, N.S., at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

With the assistance of search dogs, officers located and arrested a 57-year-old man from Mill Cove.

Officers say their investigation determined that the man had accidentally discharged his rifle in a residential area, which lead to the complaint.

Several firearms were seized and no one was injured.

The man is facing firearms related offences including: Careless Use of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The accused will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Dec. 20.

The investigation is ongoing.