N.S. man facing child pornography charges following search of home
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 12:00PM ADT
A man from Wilmot, N.S., is facing child pornography and firearm charges following a search of his home on Thursday.
David Earl Attree was arrested without incident and has been charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography, and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.
Attree has appeared in court and was released on strict conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal court on July 24.
