

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of weapons charges and a forcible confinement charge following an armed standoff in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County last week.

The RCMP responded to a home on Elmwood Road in Elmwood just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman reported that a man had been threatening violence and wouldn’t let her leave the home.

Police say the man discharged the firearm while officers were en route to the scene. When they arrived, the officers contained the area and established communication with the man.

Police say the man was outside the home, while the woman was still inside. They allege he pointed a gun at the officers at one point.

The RCMP’s emergency response team and police dog services were called in to assist. While they were en route to the home, officers on scene negotiated with the man, and he surrendered to police.

The man was arrested, assessed by EHS, and later remanded into custody.

Officers seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition at the scene.

No one was injured.

The 47-year-old Elmwood man is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

He is due Tuesday in Lunenburg provincial court.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.