N.S. man facing three child pornography charges
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 12:44PM ADT
A 45-year-old man from East Uniacke, N.S., is facing child pornography charges following a home invasion on Thursday.
Robert Lynn 'James' Murray has been charged with accessing, possessing and making available child pornography.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP says Murray was arrested without incident following the search.
Murray remains in police custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.
Police are reminding citizens that it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. Failing to do so could result in charges.
