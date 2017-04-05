

CTV Atlantic





Despite a public outcry, Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation says a man’s controversial licence plate won’t be renewed. Now, Lorne Grabher and his lawyer say they are moving ahead with plans to sue.

Grabher has been fighting for weeks to have his personalized plate, which features his last name, put back on his car. The Registrar of Motor Vehicles deemed it socially unacceptable after someone complained.

Nova Scotia's transportation minister spoke for the first time Wednesday about the issue, saying he stands behind the registrar's decision.

“At the end of the day, I’ll let the department make a decision, and if court is the ultimate process, we will allow the courts to do their work,” said Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan.

“Everybody I’ve met... I've got the thumbs up,” said Grabher. “He’s supposed to be there to represent the people? I, personally myself, don't think so.”

The Motor Vehicle Act states the registrar may deny someone a personalized plate if they deem it offensive; Grabher's lawyer says he is prepared to test the theory in court.

“It would be a judicial review application claiming violation of Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said John Carpay with Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Carpay issued a letter to the Department of Transportation, stating if it doesn't reconsider the decision by Thursda, they will pursue legal action.

“We aren't going to be suing for damages or monetary compensation, we just want a reversal of the government's unjust decision,” said Carpay.

“If I back down they can do this to anybody,” said Grabher. “I guess a last name don't mean nothing to them.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl