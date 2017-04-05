

CTV Atlantic





Despite a public outcry, Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation says a man’s controversial license plate won’t be renewed. Now, Lorne Grabher and his lawyer say they are moving ahead with plans to sue.

Grabher has been fighting for weeks to have his personalized plate, his own last name, back on his car.The Registrar of Motor Vehicles deemed it socially unacceptable after someone complained.

Nova Scotia's Transportation Minister spoke for the first time Wednesday about the license plate; he says he stands behind the registrar's decision.

“At the end of the day, I’ll let the department make a decision, and if court is the ultimate process we will allow the courts to do their work,” says Geoff MacLellan.

“Everybody I’ve met... I've got the thumbs up,” says Grabher. “He’s supposed to be there to represent the people? I, personally myself, don't think so.”

The Motor Vehicle Act states the registrar may deny someone a personalized plate if they deem it offensive; Grabher's lawyer says he is prepared to test the theory in court.

“It would be a judicial review application claiming violation of Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” says John Carpay with Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Carpay issued a letter to the Department of Transportation, stating if they don't reconsider the decision by Thursday they'll pursue legal action.

“We aren't going to be suing for damages or monetary compensation, we just want a reversal of the government's unjust decision,” says Carpay.

“If I back down they can do this to anybody,” says Grabher. “I guess a last name don't mean nothing to them.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl