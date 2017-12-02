

A rare bright blue lobster has escaped the cooking pot after a man came across the crustacean while fishing off the Nova Scotia coast.

Zach Wagner says he was aboard his uncle John’s fishing boat when he hauled in the blue lobster near West Ironbound Island in Riverport, Friday.

Wagner says he’s hoping the lobster can live out its days at the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic in Lunenburg.

The odds of catching a blue lobster are listed as one in two million, while the chance of finding a white one is one in 100 million.