

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old Lunenburg County man has died after a car and tractor-trailer collided near Bridgewater, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Conquerall Road and Highway 103 in Hebbs Cross, N.S. around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a car was travelling west and crossed the centre line into the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer, which then rolled on its side.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was from Chelsea, N.S.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, but a female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 103 was closed between exits 14 and 16 for about 13 hours while police investigated the incident. It reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



