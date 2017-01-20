

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man who beat his three-year-old son to death has been granted full parole.

James Peter-Paul was home with his son, Matthew Peter-Paul Tucker, on the Indian Brook First Nation the night of Oct 1. 2010. The court heard that police responded to a 911 call at the residence shortly after 11:30 p.m. that night.

When they arrived, police found Matthew unresponsive. He was rushed to the Colchester Regional Hospital where he died the next morning.

The court heard the boy suffered blunt force trauma to his head, a fractured leg, and his head, face and body were covered in bruises.

The cause of death was a ruptured pancreas caused by blunt force trauma to the abdominal wall.

James Peter-Paul was charged with second-degree murder in May 2011, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in Jan. 2012. He admitted to beating his son, but said he didn’t intend to kill him.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but applied for parole last year.

Parole board documents obtained by CTV News indicate Peter-Paul remains a moderate risk to reoffend, but point to significant improvements.

The documents state he has remained engaged in his correctional plan, has demonstrated a motivation for change, he understands the factors that led to his offending, and that he has taken responsibility for his actions.

Peter-Paul will live with a number of conditions, including avoiding children and drugs and alcohol.